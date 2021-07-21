Showers less widespread for the rest of the week

Finally a chance for us to try and dry out here in Acadiana with only pop up shower in the afternoon after a very wet start to the week.

There's still so much moisture left over that it'll be impossible to keep all the showers at bay so be prepared for a few pop up showers in the afternoon.

Temperatures are going to start to rebound as well with highs in the upper 80s and the heat index pushing closer to about 100.

We'll be warming up through the rest of the week and eventually returning to the low to mid 90s by the weekend as rain chances start to drop.

Skies may become hazier by the end of the week with a little bit of dust on the way for Saturday.

