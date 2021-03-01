Showers finally bring a change to the weather pattern

The stationary front that we ended last week talking about, is still lingering around at the start of a new week, dominating the forecast yet again.

Finally though we'll see that front get kicked out of the area with a low swinging across the state late Monday and into Tuesday.

As the front moves out of the area though it'll kick up more showers in Acadiana with wet weather staying scattered on Monday and then a little more blanketing on Tuesday.

Monday will be off to a very warm, very muggy start as moisture has continued to pile up in Acadiana as we've been stuck in the warm sector of the front going back to last week.

Highs will be in the mid 70s Monday, although we will hit that number fairly early in the day, and from there temperatures through the afternoon will be dropping.

Winds will be out of the south Monday morning but will change to be from the north after lunch with wind speeds increasing to 15-20 mph in the afternoon.

Showers pick up late Monday night and stick through the first half of the day on Tuesday, with temperatures sitting down in the 50s through Tuesday afternoon.

After the front clears out skies will clear by mid week and much cooler and drier air will work its way into Acadiana and stick with us into next week.

