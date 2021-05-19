Showers continue through the middle of the week

Showers are once again pushing into Acadiana for another very wet day across south Louisiana, with the potential for a little more street flooding.

So far the showers have remained light to moderate, and if they stay that way it could help alleviate the flooding concern.

That being said there's already been a lot of rainfall this month so the ground is very saturated, so it's not going to take much for water to pile up so the Flash Flood Watch will continue through the week.

Additional rain totals may push a little closer to the 1-2" range on average across Acadiana, there will be a few areas though that may see close to double those numbers with accumulation pushing closer to the 2-4" range.

It's all going to come down to how that rain arrives.

It's been tough to forecast the exact time or location of these storms so it adds the need to be a little more vigilant in monitoring the current situation.

One of the things to look for is the rain rate, if the rain starts to increase in intensity then flooding may soon be following as the ground struggles to absorb water arriving quickly.

Light showers will be with us through the start of the day, but there is a chance some heavier showers could arrive in the late afternoon and those could prove to be more problematic.

There's an end in sight, which is the good news, the bad news is that the end to this doesn't look to arrive until the weekend with more rainfall coming up over the next couple of days.

