Showers arriving across Acadiana late Wednesday night

Showers are returning to Acadiana Wednesday night as a low pressure system drifts into Louisiana out of the Gulf of Mexico.

Clouds will slowly build through the day, with showers moving in from the southeast, and periods of heavy rain lasting on and off through the night and into Thursday.

Despite moments of heavy rain, our total accumulation on average will be about a half inch to an inch, with some areas coming in a little higher in southeast Acadiana.

Thunderstorms will be embedded in some of the showers but severe weather doesn't look likely with stronger dynamic sitting more to our east.

In the meantime it'll be a cooler day on Wednesday with clouds keeping temperatures in the low 70s, and winds blowing out of the northeast around 10-15 mph.

A few showers will linger into Thursday morning, but skies will mostly be slowly clearing through the day.

Sunshine will finally return in abundance on Friday and temperatures will sit back in the low 80s at the end of the week, before a front brings more showers into the area on Saturday.

