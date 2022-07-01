Showers and storms through the holiday weekend

A soggy week will come to an end with on and off showers lasting through out the day on Friday.

A few isolated showers will drift through the area during the morning commute, but as we get into mid-morning showers will increase.

Heavy downpours will be possible through the day, with rain fed by deep tropical moisture and Acadiana could be on the hook for a couple inches of rain.

Daniel Phillips

Localized flooding could be an issue on Friday, especially through some of the heavy downpours when the rain rates are at their highest.

Those heavier rounds of rain could put some stress on the roads, particularly the ones that are low lying, so do be mindful while driving on Friday of road conditions.

On the whole Acadiana may pick up several inches of rain over the next few days, but due to the tropical nature of the storms a few isolated areas could pick up 5-7" through the weekend.

If you're trying to plan out your holiday weekend, it does appear that the evening will be a little quieter with active showers moving through during the day time.

Embedded in those showers will be some gusty winds and frequent cloud to ground lightning.

Daniel Phillips

All of the clouds and showers will give the A/Cs a little bit of a break with highs staying in the low to mid 80s on Friday, and the upper 80s by Saturday.

Since this is south Louisiana, however, there's rarely much of a break in the heat this time of year and we'll be back to being hot by the 4th of July and through most of next week.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel