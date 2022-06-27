Showers and storms sticking with us through the week

After a blisteringly hot stretch of weather over the last couple of weeks, Acadiana is finally going to get a flip in the weather pattern.

There's going to be a surge of moisture that gets entrenched over the next few days and will allow for a series of showers and storms.

Thunderstorms will develop in the middle to late afternoon, and will continue into the early evening before winding down for the day.

While severe weather isn't expected, there may be a few strong thunderstorms out there and a rogue warning or two is never completely out of the question this time of year.

Mostly though the biggest issue with the storms will be heavy downpours along with frequent lightning and gusty winds.

Since these showers arrive in the late afternoon it could make for a very wet commute, and in fact the drive home from work the next few days don't look particularly pleasant.

It will drastically help with temperatures, however, with highs staying consistently in the low 90s and upper 80s.

While it may not be convenient, the showers are much needed and Acadiana has really needed an unsettled week like this for a little while now.

Drought conditions still persist but a soggy forecast like this could really help us out a little.

June has been yet another dry month, and so far we're about three inches shy of average, although with a few inches possible over the next several days we may end up with an average amount for the month.

