Showers and storms start popping up Thursday

We've been talking about an unsettled finish to the work week for the last couple of days, and that forecast will finally come to fruition on Thursday.

Showers and storms will fire up in the late morning and early afternoon, and will continue on an off for the next couple of days.

Severe weather doesn't look likely but that doesn't mean we won't get any thunderstorms at all, so don't get caught off guard by the occasional flash of lightning and rumble of thunder.

Rain will be heavy at times, but with enough breaks in the activity to alleviate any flooding concerns, overall it looks like Acadiana may pick up about 2-4" over the next couple of days.

That being said during the downpours some of the roads may struggle to drain and water may pond a little, but don't expect a widespread flooding event.

Daniel Phillips

The rain will start to taper off through the day on Saturday, but it will take a little longer for the clouds to clear out.

Gray skies will continue through Easter Sunday, keeping temperatures in the 70s through the weekend.

Sunshine will then return by early next work week.

