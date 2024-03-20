Showers and storms returning on Thursday

Daniel Phillips

Clouds will be streaming in slowly through the course of the day on Wednesday as we get ready for another round of unsettled weather.

Wednesday will mostly stay fairly quiet and highs will get back into the low 70s with very little wind expected.

The clouds will start to build and it looks like we'll see a little more cloud cover than we will sunshine.

Thursday morning will be fairly quiet and there's not going to be any problems getting to work.

As the day goes on, however, showers and storms will start popping up across the area and will continue on and off through the day.

The strongest storms will be off-shore with a few strong to severe storms possible along the coastline.

The on and off activity will continue through the day on Friday so you'll want to keep the umbrella with you for the back half of the week.

Showers will come to an end by the end of the day on Friday and the remainder of the weekend looks exceptional.

A cool, sunny weekend across Acadiana before our next round of wet weather moves in early next week.

