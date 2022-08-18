Showers and storms return in the afternoon through the weekend

After a stretch of hot, dry days Acadiana is going to return to what has been a very typical pattern this summer, a wet one.

A stalling front is going to move into the area on Thursday combining with a surge of atmospheric moisture to make for a soggy stretch of days.

There will be some sunshine out in the morning, enough to get temperatures into the low 90s before the clouds start to take over.

Showers and storms will pick up in the middle of the afternoon and will remain fairly widespread through the rest of the day, settling down in the evening.

The things to look out for will be some minor street flooding in areas that experience intense downpours, as well as some storms producing frequent lightning.

It will get quieter through the rest of the evening, although that break won't last too long.

Daily afternoon showers and storms are returning and widespread showers will be expected every afternoon through the weekend, and likely through most of next week.

The good news though is as long as that's the pattern it means we're not getting any tropical weather.

In the Tropics:

Daniel Phillips

Speaking of tropical weather most of the Atlantic Basin remains remarkably quiet, in fact we are now tied for third longest stretch without a named storm.

It's an outside chance, but a chance none the less that the streak gets broken with potential development in the Bay of Campeche.

An often-mentioned tropical wave will cross the Yucatan Peninsula Thursday and may develop into a low end tropical system by the weekend.

Regardless of development this wave is headed to north Mexico and south Texas, and could be a great rainmaker in drought stricken areas.

