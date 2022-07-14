Showers and storms pushing across Acadiana today

An early morning round of showers and storms gives a hint at what we can expect on Thursday, with plenty of deep tropical moisture hanging around through the day.

Rain will be a little more widespread on Thursday, with a wide scattering of showers and storms moving through the area during the middle part of the day.

A few heavy downpours will certainly be possible along with frequent lightning, but most of the showers won't cause too many issues.

It will be soggy out there but doesn't look like it will be a complete washout.

In fact there's enough sunshine to help push the temperatures into the low 90s, and the heat index running close to the triple digits.

The forecast settles down a little for the end of the week, returning more or less to normal on Friday with high heat and more isolated showers.

