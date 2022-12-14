Showers and storms possible through lunch

A line of showers and storms will slowly move across Acadiana through Wednesday morning, producing potentially flooding rain and possible severe weather.

So far the severe weather has been confined to very northern parts of Acadiana as there seems to be a stable layer of air that is limiting how strong the storms are getting.

That being said if anything is able to break through that stability we could see it quickly flare up and spin-up tornadoes will be possible along the leading edge of the front.

Showers will still be capable of producing rain totals between 1-2" which could lead to a little localized flooding on the roads.

The line of storms should finally push through by the middle of the day and the threat of severe weather will finally begin to diminish.

Temperatures behind the front will drop through the rest of the night and eventually get down into the mid to low 40s by Thursday morning.

Rewarding us after a round of active weather will be some sunny skies and cool conditions which will last through the end of the work week.

