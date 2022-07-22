Showers and storms popping up through the weekend

Showers and storms have been moving across the Atchafalaya Basin Friday morning which is going to bring the rain a little earlier in the morning.

Heavy showers will be likely through the morning, with a few strong thunderstorms to go along with it.

As the rain arrives be mindful of flooded roadways as the fast arriving rain will stress out some of the drainage capabilities.

The rain will then wind down in the afternoon allowing the sunshine to return and temperatures to jump into the lower 90s.

Our weekend forecast looks pretty typical for July with enhanced sea breeze showers moving through in the middle of the day and temperatures in the mid 90s.

There's not going to be much of break in this particular pattern and the weather won't change much for the next week.

