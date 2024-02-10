Showers and storms popping up on Sunday

Daniel Phillips

A few spotty showers will move across Acadiana late Saturday night as clouds look to linger for yet another day.

Showers will remain fairly light and shouldn't have an impact on Saturday night's Bonaparte Parade.

Temperatures are going to remain mild with lows staying in the upper 60s with plenty of moisture hanging around, in fact some of the moisture may result in some morning fog is isolated areas.

Sunday looks like it will be a little more complicated as we'll have to keep an eye out for some inclement weather.

Scattered showers and storms will move through the area in the afternoon and there's a chance that a few of those storms could become severe.

Hail and wind looks like it will be the biggest issues we face with those storms but an isolated tornado or two can't be ruled out (these will likely be spin-up in nature).

There's won't be a long line of organized storms so any active weather will remain spotty and isolated.

If you'll be out and about celebrating Mardi Gras on Sunday please seek shelter if you encounter one of these storms, rain is one thing but you don't want to be out when there's lightning.

Temperatures will remain mild for Sunday, highs will continue to push into the upper 70s, but there is a big cool down on the way for early next week.

The cold air will rush into the area on Monday which will be pretty chilly day with strong winds blowing from the north.

Clouds will thin out slowly through the day and will allow the sunshine to break through on Mardi Gras Day.

It'll remain chilly for Fat Tuesday but zero complaints from this weather department for the forecast that day.

Showers and storms look to return for the end of next work week.

