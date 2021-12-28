Showers and storms popping up in the afternoon

Moisture has been streaming in to Acadiana along a southerly breeze that has been steady for the last few days, and that moisture will finally give way to some showers.

Showers will start to pop up along the coastline around lunch time, and they'll be on an off through Tuesday afternoon and into the evening.

Embedded in those showers will be a few thunderstorms, with a strong storm or two possible.

The SPC has Acadiana hatched in for a Marginal Risk of severe weather both Tuesday and Wednesday so be sure to keep an eye on the radar.

Any severe weather will be short lived and isolated with strong winds the primary threat, but an isolated tornado can't entirely be ruled out.

Temperatures will be back up in the 80s in the afternoon and lows will struggle to drop into the upper 60s with mostly cloudy skies lingering overnight.

There's not much of a break from the moisture or the clouds through this week, so the highs will likely remain in the 80s through the New Year.

New Year's Day though could see a turn around of the forecast with a front passing through on Saturday and dropping temperatures significantly for the start of next work week.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel