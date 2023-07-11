Showers and storms popping back up again Tuesday afternoon

The week has settled in to a pretty predictable July pattern, and other than some late week drying, there's really not much change from day to day.

Tuesday is going to be another very hot day with temperatures pushing into the mid 90s and heat index values well into the triple digits.

Moisture is still plentiful so afternoon showers and storms will start to develop around lunch time with the occasional heavy downpour.

There's no severe weather expected but with this amount of moisture and heat a few strong storms will be possible with strong winds being the main threat.

As the week progresses, however, high pressure will slowly build into the area and rain chances will drop as temperatures increase.

It'll be a hot dry end to the week with highs pushing into the upper 90s by Friday, this will usher in a dry, hot period that will last into next week.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel