Showers and storms moving through today

A front is sliding across Acadiana to start the week, and this same front will dominate the forecast for the next several days.

Showers and storms will push through the region through the middle of the day on Monday and coming to an end in the evening.

Embedded in the front could be a couple of strong storms so keep an eye on the radar through the middle part of the day.

Daniel Phillips

Once the showers come to an end the wind will shift from the north and temperatures will start to drop quickly.

After seeing the temperatures make it into the mid and upper 70s they will quickly drop into the mid and upper 50s by the evening commute.

Lows eventually will hang right around 50 on the dot with lingering clouds which will keep us fairly insulated.

Daniel Phillips

Those clouds will stick around on Tuesday and temperatures will remain chilly with highs barely getting up to 60 in the afternoon.

The middle part of the week is when the forecast becomes trickier because the stalled front will begin to wobble, and on Wednesday it looks like it will wobble north.

This will then drag the warm, muggy air back into the region on Wednesday raising both the humidity and the temperature, and keeping clouds in place.

It'll remain warm and muggy through the back half of the week before the front finally kicks out of the area on Saturday and allows cooler air to move in for next week.

