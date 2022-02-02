Showers and storms to move through on Thursday

The forecast is taking a complete 180 degree turn, after a nice start to the week we'll be getting a return of clouds and winter temperatures.

Wednesday is shaping up to be a cloudy day with gray skies dominating, despite those gray skies however it is going to be on the warmer side.

Highs will push into the mid 70s in the middle of the day and a decent breeze from the south will keep the warm muggy air in place.

There's enough moisture that an isolated shower or two will be possible in the afternoon, but most of the rain is going to move in late Wednesday night.

Daniel Phillips

The front will start to move through on Thursday morning, but showers will start to increase late Thursday night.

Storms will pick up around daybreak as the front pushes through the area, which is when Acadiana will be at the greatest risk of severe weather.

While the chance for severe weather isn't high there is a slim chance so we'll have to keep a close eye on the radar.

Daniel Phillips

The rain will last through the day and once the front has passed those temperatures are going to drop aggressively starting around 70 in the morning and getting down into the low 40s by lunch.

Winds are going to take a heavy turn from the north and will increase through the day, eventually blowing out of the north around 15-20 mph and gusting up to around 25 mph.

While the rain will continue on Thursday, not as heavy as the morning rain, it won't ever line up with the correct temperature profile so it will remain a cold rain.

Daniel Phillips

These winter like conditions continue into Friday with a wet, cold, and windy day to wrap up the work week.

