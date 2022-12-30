Showers and storms moving through early Friday morning

A line of strong storms will start the day off in Acadiana, with the possibility of some isolated cases of severe weather.

So far the main issue along the frontal boundary has been hail and strong winds, so we'll need to be weather aware through the morning.

Rain will be heavy at times, which could have an impact on the morning's commute, producing an inch or two of rain over a fairly short amount of time.

This could put some stress on local roadways and produce some localized street flooding.

Please be mindful on the roads this morning as there will likely be some pooling water, and as always never try and drive through a flooded road.

Showers will gradually taper off through the afternoon and evening, and will be all but cleared as we get into the overnight hours.

The rest of the weekend is going to be dry, but warm as we wrap up 2022 and head into 2023.

After Friday our next big weather maker will roll through on Monday and could once again be producing some severe weather in the northern section of Acadiana.

Be sure to stick with KATC over the weekend as we get more details on Monday's weather.

