Showers and storms Monday night to be followed by spring-like conditions for rest of week

Showers and storms a good bet Monday night into early Tuesday morning across Acadiana as an upper-level disturbance rolls on in.
The SPC has most of Acadiana locked in for a low end marginal risk of severe storms.
Primary threat would be strong winds and hail.
Tornado threat is non-zero but pretty low.
Best chance of storms will be after midnight through about daybreak Tuesday morning.
A decent soaking of 0.5"-1"+ is expected.
So, we'll take the much needed rainfall for sure!
The rest of Tuesday will be dry and eventually mostly sunny.
Mild into the afternoon with highs in the low-mid 70s.
Quiet, spring-like weather into mid-week.
Another feature will give us another chance of rain Friday.
Right now, that will mostly be during the morning hours.
Nice and mild conditions will follow into the weekend.
Have a good one!