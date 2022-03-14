Showers and storms Monday night to be followed by spring-like conditions for rest of week

Showers and storms a good bet Monday night into early Tuesday morning across Acadiana as an upper-level disturbance rolls on in.

Bradley HRRR model

The SPC has most of Acadiana locked in for a low end marginal risk of severe storms.

Severe weather risk SPC

Primary threat would be strong winds and hail.

Tornado threat is non-zero but pretty low.

Best chance of storms will be after midnight through about daybreak Tuesday morning.

A decent soaking of 0.5"-1"+ is expected.

Rain estimates HRRR

So, we'll take the much needed rainfall for sure!

The rest of Tuesday will be dry and eventually mostly sunny.

Mild into the afternoon with highs in the low-mid 70s.

Quiet, spring-like weather into mid-week.

Another feature will give us another chance of rain Friday.

Right now, that will mostly be during the morning hours.

Nice and mild conditions will follow into the weekend.

Have a good one!