Showers and storms get an early start this Friday

It's shaping up to be a wet start to Friday with scattered showers and storms pushing across the area early, setting the stage for another unsettled day.

These showers will quiet down through the morning and eventually the sun will have a chance to break through in the morning.

Once the sun starts to shine though it's not going to take long to churn up some of those showers once again, sparking another round of afternoon storms.

Storms aren't expected to be quite the strength they were on Thursday but some gusty winds, lightning, and heavy downpours are certainly all going to be possible.

The biggest issue is going to be localized street, flooding with some of the heavier downpours.

This unsettled weather is going to last through the rest of the weekend and into next work week as moisture continues to hang around.

In the Tropics:

A often talked about wave will move into the Bay of Campeche Friday and from there the NHC is giving it a 40% chance of development.

Regardless of development it is going to send a lot of rain into northern Mexico and south Texas, with the moisture then spreading out into the greater southwest region.

