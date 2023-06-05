Showers and storms expected in the afternoon

It's shaping up to be another standard summer forecast in Acadiana this week.

Skies will be partly cloudy for the first half of the day before clouds thicken up and showers and storms start to get going in the afternoon.

Rain will be widely scattered, and at times quite heavy, with a handful of embedded thunderstorms pushing across the region.

The bulk of the activity will be in the evening so be prepared for some wet weather during the Monday's commute.

Temperatures will still sit in the low 90s in the afternoon, and the heat index likely running in the mid to upper 90s.

This pattern is going to play out through the rest of the week with rain possible each afternoon.

After getting our first named storms of the season over the weekend, the tropics are quiet again .

