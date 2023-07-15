Showers and storms could bring brief heat relief on Sunday

Acadiana is going to hit a fifth straight day under a Heat Advisory on Sunday, the streak will also likely continue into the work week.

Temperatures are expected to hit about 96 in the afternoon with a heat index that will push to around 110.

This has been about the range we've been in for the last few days, so while we're certainly familiar with these kinds of temperatures it doesn't make it any more pleasant.

An upper level disturbance will swing across Acadiana Sunday afternoon/evening and that will spark a round of showers and storms which could offer some relief.

There's no severe weather expected on Sunday but with all the built up heat and humidity some heavy downpours and strong winds won't be out of the question.

Scattered showers will also be possible on Monday and after that we will return to a very dry pattern.

High pressure from the west will slide into our area which will kill rain chances and increase temperatures for the beginning of next week.

Starting Tuesday afternoon we'll be flirting with 100 degree afternoons and a heat index that is obviously much warmer.

