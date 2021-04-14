Showers and storms continue for another day

Daniel Phillips

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for all of Acadiana until Thursday afternoon as showers are expected to move over already saturated ground.

Showers and storms will pop up through the morning and into the middle of the afternoon producing at time heavy downpours which low lying areas will struggle to quickly drain.

Major widespread flooding isn't expected but there may be water that pools up on low lying roadways and along rivers and bayous, which will be running full and fast so should be avoided.

Embedded in the showers will be some thunderstorms which at times may cross over the severe threshold producing small to medium sized hail, gusty winds, and frequent lightning.

Severe storms should be fairly short lived and isolated, but even during a short amount of time the weather can be intense (we've already received multiple reports of hail).

Showers will likely last into the middle to late afternoon before we get a quick break later Wednesday evening before another round of showers gets going on Thursday.

The radar estimated Acadiana picked up on average 2-4 inches across the region over the last 24 hours with a few areas getting closer to 6 inches in St. Mary Parish.

While the ground has had a chance to absorb Tuesday's round of rain it does leave it with a little less ability to soak up another multi-inch round of rain which looks like will be the case on Wednesday.

This means that water will pool quicker and last a little longer than Tuesday's did in areas that receive the heavy downpours, but again widespread major flooding isn't expected it will be more localized.

Rain totals for Wednesday will once again be in the 2-4 inch rain, but there's enough water in the atmosphere that you may see that number double in certain areas.

Unfortunately it looks like showers are going to persist after another round moves through the region on Thursday, and again on Friday.

The good news there is showers should consistently get less intense over the next couple of days even though it stays wet.

