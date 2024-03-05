Showers and Storms back again for another day

Daniel Phillips

We've got another round of storms on deck for Tuesday with a scattering of showers expected in the morning, and again later in the evening.

The middle portion of the day should remain relatively quiet, although plenty of lingering clouds.

Similar to Monday's weather a storms or two could end up on the strong side producing strong winds and possible hail, but this will only occur in a few isolated instances.

SPC has given us a Marginal Risk for severe weather, the same level we had to start the week.

Fueling the storms has been a moisture rich atmosphere so in between showers it'll be thick, muggy air with highs pushing into the low 80s once again.

Sustained winds will remain fairly calm, away from the storms, making it feel particularly heavy through the day.

Most of the rain will occur in the morning, so be mindful during your commute, but a few showers will be possible again later this evening.

It looks to be much quieter for Wednesday and Thursday although clouds are expected to linger for the next few days.

Temperatures will remain in the 80s with little chance of cooling until the weekend.

Showers and storms will return on Friday and once again Acadiana could be faced with the possibility of some severe weather.

Showers seems to be slated for Friday afternoon and evening but timing will likely be tweaked over the next couple of days.

Cooler air will move in for a quiet weekend before quickly warming back up again next week.

