Showers and a few strong thunderstorms will be followed by much colder weather

Showers and storms are back in the forecast for Thursday with a strong front moving through the area.

The rain will be scattered across the area through most of the day, with the occasional strong storm in the mix.

The Storm Prediction Center has us set at a Slight Risk for severe weather, which means an isolated severe storm will be possible.

Winds will be the biggest issue through the day but a spin up tornado will need to be watched for along the frontal boundary.

It looks like the strongest storms will move through right around mid day, with scattered showers continuing into the evening.

Despite the abundance of rain our rain totals will be around a half inch with some hotspots popping up around 1 to 2 inches.

Temperatures will start warm in the 70s but by the evening we will already feel that temperature drop, getting down into the 30s by Friday morning.

Strong winds from the north will make it feel like the 20s outside Friday, and even with some sunshine there's little warm up expected.

Frosty conditions will persist into Saturday morning and northern parts of Acadiana may experience a light freeze, but at least it's expected to be dry through the weekend.

