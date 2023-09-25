Showers and a few storms to start the work week

A round of much needed showers have been pushing across Acadiana to start the work week.

This round of rain has developed along a front that will slowly be making its way across the region through the day.

Showers will taper off through the morning and into the early afternoon before returning later in the evening for another round.

Some sunshine will be sandwiched in between and highs as a result will push into the upper 80s.

As the front gets into the Gulf of Mexico it will slow and eventually stall just offshore leaving the door open for spotty showers through the middle of the week.

Stalling fronts like this can be tricky as they can lead to some large swings in the forecast depending on where the boundary is so be prepared for the forecast to evolve the next few days.

It'll stay warm through this week, particularly with the front keeping the moisture in place, but we will get a little relief as we move closer to the weekend.

