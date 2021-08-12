Showers a little more common by the weekend

Heat, humidity, and scattered showers are continuing their repetitive loop here in Acadiana, with one forecast blending from one to the other.

The only modifiers to the heat are the showers will isolated downpours leading to, albeit fairly brief, cool downs in the afternoon.

Otherwise expect the highs to make it into the low 90s with the heat index sitting significantly higher and well into the triple digits each afternoon.

A surge of moisture this weekend will lead to a few more showers, and without the moisture abating at all it looks like we've got a fairly wet stretch coming up.

This doesn't mean flooding, or severe weather, or anything like that but the afternoon showers through the weekend and next week will be a little more numerous.

There doesn't seem to be any break to this pattern through the foreseeable future, which is common for this time of year.

Despite a quiet pattern locally the tropics remain very active and for a full update you can find our discussions on the "Tracking the Tropics" page on our website.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel