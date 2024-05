EUNICE, LA (KATC) — Eunice Police is investigating a shooting that left one person dead and a juvenile injured.

The shooting happened in the 1000 block of W. Ash Street, on May 21, at approximately 9:29 PM.

Police say two men were involved in an altercation before the shooting happened.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

A juvenile victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

One person was taken into custody.

This is an ongoing investigation.