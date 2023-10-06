"Shock to the system" this weekend as coolest weather in 5 months moves into Acadiana

TONIGHT: Turning cooler & breezy

THIS WEEKEND: Feeling like fall

DISCUSSION

Well, the time has finally come Acadiana.

Fall-like weather will move into the region this weekend.

Somewhat breezy conditions will persist this Friday evening, but otherwise, no major issues if you are heading out.

Temperatures will be cooler later on as lows eventually drop into the lower 60s.

Readings will only rise into the mid-upper 70s Saturday afternoon.

Saturday temperatures

Winds will be breezy out of the north at around 10-15mph with gusts in the 20-25mph range.

Sunshine will be mixed with high-level clouds throughout the day.

Cool to even chilly conditions late Saturday night into Sunday morning as lows drop into the lower 50s—upper 40s will even be possible for northern parishes.

Saturday temperatures

That will be followed by mostly sunny skies throughout the day Sunday as highs only reach the lower to middle 70s.

Winds will start to relax as high pressure moves closer.

A gradual warm up will ensue into next week before another front arrives by next weekend.

Keep the front train rolling!

Have a great weekend!

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel