Shadows Arts & Crafts Fair rescheduled

NEW IBERIA, La. — The Shadows-on-the-Teche Fall Arts and Crafts Fair has been rescheduled and will now take place on Saturday, October 9 from 9 A.M. to 4 P.M. in the Shadows' gardens, according to Thursday's press release.

Vendors from around Louisiana are set to display and sell their original work, and a variety of hand-crafted products will be available for sale.

Admission to the fair is $5 per person (12 and older) and $3 for children (ages 6-11).

The Shadows say they will implement corona-virus precautions that are in line with federal and state guidelines, which includes wearing masks when unable to social distance.

The Shadows-on-the-Teche, National Trust for Historic Preservation site, opened to the public in 1961 with the mission to preserve the buildings, landscape, collections, and historical integrity of the site; to research and interpret through education programs a 19 century southern Louisiana plantation economy and community and their evolution; and to encourage an appreciation of and interest in historic preservation.

The National Trust for Historic Preservation [r20.rs6.net] , which owns and operates the Shadows-on-the-Teche, is a private, non-profit organization.

The Shadows does not receive funding from federal, state, parish, or city government, they say. The site supports itself through admissions, special programs and events, and donations to the Friends of the Shadows.

For more information, contact Shadows-on-the-Teche at (337) 369-6446 or Shadows@ShadowsOnTheTeche.org . Any funds raised from this event will be used for the continued preservation and maintenance of the Shadows.

