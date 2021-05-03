Severe weather returns on Tuesday

A warm and muggy air mass has taken over Acadiana and will be in place as a storm system pushes across the region on Tuesday.

Before the storms arrive on Tuesday winds will be picking up from the south providing the moisture needed to fuel those showers and storms.

This makes Monday the set up day, winds will be from the south around 15-20 mph and gusts around 20-25 mph through the day.

Temperatures will push into the upper 80s, with a heat index that may reach into the low 90s, the first real warm day we've had so far this season.

A combination of heat and humidity will lead to some potential severe weather on Tuesday afternoon as another front makes its way through the region.

Severe weather may manifest along the front in the afternoon, particularly in areas of north Acadiana, although all of us will need to be weather aware.

The main threat with the storms will be hail and damaging winds, although isolated tornadoes can't be ruled out either.

Storms will arrive Tuesday afternoon with the window of active weather between the early afternoon through the evening.

Once the front moves through the area temperatures will drop slightly and it'll feel a little more crisp outside (although the crisp, cool days will start to become more rare).

