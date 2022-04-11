Severe weather potential Tuesday, Wednesday; warm and muggy into Easter weekend

Severe weather possible the next two days across Acadiana.

Bradley Upper-Level Pattern

Mild tonight with overnight lows in the mid-upper 60s.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies into our Tuesday.

Expect showers and storms to increase in coverage during the afternoon and evening hours.

With a good amount of energy in the atmosphere, any storms that develop will have the capability to be on the strong to perhaps severe-side.

Next few days Model Guidance

Strong winds and heavy rain will be the primary threats, but an isolated tornado can not be ruled out.

As per usual, the wild card for us is the stable marine layer which can often put a wet blanket on severe potential..

Another round of showers and storms expected into Wednesday.

Acadiana will remain locked in for a slight risk (level 2 out of 5) of severe storms.

A decent soaking of 1-2" of rainfall possible through this week

HRRR/Euro Rain Estimates

Stay with the KATC storm team for the latest.

Rain chances down a bit for Thursday, but we'll see the return of scattered showers Friday.

As of now, rain chances look to tone down into the Easter weekend.

It'll be quite warm out there, as highs push the mid-80s this weekend.

