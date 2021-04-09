Severe weather possible again Friday night

The spring severe weather season continues in earnest with another round of potential severe storms moving across Acadiana during the early morning hours of Saturday.

A complex series of storm systems will push across the south east starting Friday evening for north Louisiana and west Mississippi, and another round moving in overnight for Acadiana.

Daniel Phillips

Damaging wind and hail are the main threats, but an isolated tornado or two can't be ruled out as the line of storms move across the area.

Storms will start to pop up in north Acadiana around 1:00 a.m. and will finally clear out into the Gulf of Mexico by about daybreak on Saturday.

Daniel Phillips

Make sure that before you go to bed on Friday you have a way to receive your warnings by turning the sound on your notifications and staying weather aware.

The thunderstorms will clear out Saturday morning and the clouds will be allowed to clear through the day so it won't be a complete wash out, and Sunday looks even better.

Daniel Phillips

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel