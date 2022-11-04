Severe weather arriving overnight into Saturday

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to come racing across Acadiana in the early morning hours of Saturday, providing a potential round of severe weather.

Acadiana currently has been listed as a Slight Risk for severe weather, with stronger storms expected to our northwest, although we're close enough that some of those stronger storms could certainly dip down.

Daniel Phillips

These storms are going to develop along a front that is going to swing through Acadiana between midnight and sunrise on Saturday morning.

This is a tricky time for storms to arrive since so many people are asleep, so make sure when you go to bed that you have a way to receive any warnings that may come down.

Storms are going to be capable of producing strong, damaging winds along the leading edge of the front and wind is going to be the primary threat.

That being said, we can't rule out either hail or even isolated spin up tornadoes along the front.

Once the leading edge of that front passes through the severe threat will come to an end, but a few lingering showers will remain through most of the morning.

Lunch is when the rain will come to an end, and clouds will start to thin out although it doesn't seem like we'll get much clearing before the sun goes down, which will keep us relatively cool.

Warm, muggy air will return on Sunday along with some sunshine which will set the stage for a warm work week.

In the meantime clouds will build through the day on Friday, and winds really ramping up in the afternoon ahead of the front.

Highs on Friday will once again be in the mid 80s.

