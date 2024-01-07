Severe threat Monday evening; windy conditions regardless next couple of days

SEVERE THREAT MONDAY/MONDAY NIGHT:

Chilly and dry tonight as lows drop into the mid-upper 40s.

Although we'll see widespread scattered showers during most of the day Monday, the severe threat won't maximize in Acadiana until the evening hours once we get into the warm sector.

Timing will be between 6-11pm across Acadiana

Bradley article graphics

Damaging wind gusts will be the primary threat, but hail and even isolated tornadoes (especially eastern Acadiana) will be possible.

There is also going to be a heavy rain threat with this system, so isolated flash flooding could be possible in spots—especially into southeastern Louisiana.

Bradley article graphics

Bradley article graphics

Once the cold front moves out of the area after midnight, the severe threat will come to an end with a few lingering showers thru early Tuesday morning.

It'll be breezy, regardless, outside of any storm activity, and it will remain windy into Tuesday behind this system.

Bradley article graphics

Winds could gust as high as 40mph at times, so be sure to secure any loose objects!

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel