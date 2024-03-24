Severe storms possible Monday afternoon/evening; beautiful stretch of weather to follow for rest of week

Much milder and muggier conditions can be expected tonight.

Lows will only drop into the mid-upper 60s.

Mostly, warm and windy conditions will follow into Acadiana's Monday.

Southeasterly winds will come at around 15-25 mph with gusts at times in excess of 35 mph.

Bradley Article graphics

Highs will push the upper 70s.

Scattered daytime thundershowers will be possible throughout the day, but the day as a whole will not be a washout.

We'll have to be on the lookout for individual discreet cells tomorrow afternoon and evening as a few of them could be on the strong to perhaps severe side.

Bradley Article graphics

Damaging winds would be the primary threat, although a couple isolated tornadoes can not be totally ruled out.

Bradley Article graphics

Showers and storms will quickly kick out of here by daybreak Tuesday morning.

Bradley Article graphics

In fact, skies will gradually try and turn mostly sunny by Tuesday afternoon.

That will set the stage for a pretty nice, spring-like pattern for the rest of the week.

Highs will be in the 70s with lows in the 40s/50s.

Have a great week!

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel