Settling into a typical summer pattern for end of week, weekend

TONIGHT: Leftover showers wane; mild otherwise

FRIDAY: Widely scattered showers & storms

DISCUSSION

Well, cloud cover has been our friend today helping to limit our afternoon temperatures to the upper 80s and lower 90s.

On the other hand, the clouds have likely helped to stabilize the atmosphere to a degree and in turn, it's been difficult to generate widespread showers and storms.

I still think we'll have the possibility to see passing thundershowers through the course of the evening hours.

We'll hold rain chances at 40%.

Otherwise, expect mild conditions overnight as lows settle into the mid-upper 70s.

Friday will feature a partly cloudy sky with widely scattered storms (40%-50%).

Friday afternoon HRRR model

Highs should at least reach the lower 90s.

We'll more or less be transitioning into a more typical summertime pattern heading into the weekend.

Expect highs in the low-mid 90s with rain chances pegged at around 40% for those typical afternoon scattered storms.

Much of the same came be expected thru early next week before a drier and hotter pattern takes shape for the latter parts of the week.

Looks like we could be talking highs in the upper 90s toward the end of the 10-day period.

TROPICS

All remains quiet across the tropical Atlantic today.

The only news worthy topic today is that Klotzbach and CSU came out with their updated seasonal hurricane forecast.

Klotzbach & CSU Updated seasonal forecast

As expected, they have increased their overall numbers from earlier this summer citing well above-normal sea surface temperatures.

Regardless, we urge everyone to prepare for each hurricane season equally as it only takes one storm to impact the area to make it an "active" season.

