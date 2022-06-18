Serious heat ahead, not much rain to cool things off

It has been a brutally hot start to June with every day but one in Lafayette seeing at or above average high temperatures
I think we'll be filling in a lot more red boxes at least over the next week...
Warm and muggy overnight with lows settling into the mid-70s under fair skies.
High heat once again Sunday as highs push the mid-upper 90s under partly cloudy skies.
A couple isolated showers will be possible, mainly for areas along and south of the I-10 corridor (20%).
A large ridge of high pressure will really take hold of the forecast for much of the upcoming week.
As a result, the heat will be on big time.
Expect highs to push the mid-upper 90s just about each and every afternoon.
Not much relief from shower activity as rain chances settle into the 20% range.
Some serious heat y'all so make sure you are taking it seriously!
Have a good one!
TROPICS
No new developments expected at least in the next 5 days.
