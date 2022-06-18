Watch
Serious heat ahead, not much rain to cool things off

Posted at 4:29 PM, Jun 18, 2022
It has been a brutally hot start to June with every day but one in Lafayette seeing at or above average high temperatures

I think we'll be filling in a lot more red boxes at least over the next week...

Warm and muggy overnight with lows settling into the mid-70s under fair skies.

High heat once again Sunday as highs push the mid-upper 90s under partly cloudy skies.

High temperatures

A couple isolated showers will be possible, mainly for areas along and south of the I-10 corridor (20%).

HRRR model

A large ridge of high pressure will really take hold of the forecast for much of the upcoming week.

As a result, the heat will be on big time.

Expect highs to push the mid-upper 90s just about each and every afternoon.

Not much relief from shower activity as rain chances settle into the 20% range.

Some serious heat y'all so make sure you are taking it seriously!

Have a good one!

TROPICS

No new developments expected at least in the next 5 days.
