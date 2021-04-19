Sensory Sensitive Sundays returning to Chuck E. Cheese in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE — Sensory Sensitive Sunday is back for the first time since the pandemic began. Every first Sunday of the month, from 9am to 11am, Chuck E. Cheese on Ambassador Caffery will be opening their doors up to a very special group of children for a very special play-time.

"We are really excited to be back, and we really love and appreciate all of our families that have been coming," says Mary Gomez, the Senior Assistant Manager at Chuck E. Cheese.

This event has been hosted by Chuck E. Cheese for the past two years, and has brought joy to families across Acadiana knowing that they can experience a stress-free and safe environment for their children who have autism and special needs or those struggle with sensory sensitivity.

"We keep the lights down low and we keep all of the volumes on the games turned down," says Gomez. "We also draw the curtains so it's not super bright in here, and we don't have the loud Chucky show going on."

Gomez says that before the pandemic, they had an abundance of families attend Sensory Sensitive Sunday, all of which had nothing but positive experiences, and Gomez is anticipating even more families this year.

"There are not a lot of places that offer this kind of thing," says Gomez. "It's something that Chuck E. Cheese has been really passionate about since they started it."

Gomez says that beginning in April, to celebrate Autism Awareness Month, they will be offering guests to round up their purchases to donate to Autism Speaks, which is an organization that aims to bring awareness to Autism.

To learn more about Sensory Sensitive Sunday click here.

