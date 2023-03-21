Second Harvest Food bank to host Mobile Market

Second Harvest food bank along with the Gethsemane Church of God in Christ will be hosting a mobile market Wednesday afternoon.

According to Second Harvest, the market will sell produce for over half of its original price.

The produce sold comes from local vendors in the area and will provide food for over 200 families.

"We have fresh Produce, we have bell peppers that are 50 cents, we have eggs that were purchased for a dollar 50, we have local ginger, and turmeric that are from a local farmer in the area. So it's a large variety of things that you can purchase," Mobile Market Manager, Kristen Wesley said.

Held at the Gethsemane Church of God in Christ from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m.

"Bishop Gatlin has charged us as a church to be a staple in our community, Not only by the spirit but making sure we provide other resources. And thank God for our partner Second Harvest Food bank for helping us to provide these resources to the community. We eat so much bad food and yes it's quick and convenient. But this is something that's helping us to live longer," Gethsemane COGIC Public relations officer, Devon Norman said.

Vaccination resources will also be available for those in need.

"We're also providing health service where people are coming out and getting vaccines. We also have. We also have other resources available like SNAP assistance. And different things like that for people," Wesley said.

Snap, debit, and credit are accepted. To follow the Mobile Market and see future locations, click here. If you would like to book the mobile market near your location click here.

