Second Harvest Food Bank launches Food from the Heart holiday food drive

Second Harvest Food Bank is kicking off its Food from the Heart Holiday Food Drive to collect food and monetary donations to meet the increased need for meals during the Christmas holiday. Residents, businesses, civic organizations, and schools throughout Acadiana are encouraged to donate much-needed non-perishable food items through December 21, 2022.

“Acadiana has a rich tradition of neighbors looking out for each other. Through natural disasters, personal tragedies, and other hard times, we’re there for each other—because that’s the kind of community we are,” said Second Harvest’s Regional Director Paul Scelfo. “We are calling on the community to support hungry children, seniors, veterans, college students, and working families by participating in this important holiday campaign.”

The need for food assistance has always been great throughout Acadiana, but with the price of everyday groceries increasing by as much as 14%, the food bank and its partners are seeing many new faces at local food pantries. So far, in 2022, the food bank has seen a 5.5% monthly average increase in the number of people seeking food assistance at a time when donations from retailers and food manufacturing partners have been scaled back due to supply chain challenges.

There are far too many people in our local communities who need help right now, said Brittany Bowie, Director of Impact and Operations at Second Harvest Food Bank, “And a holiday like Christmas, when so much centers on coming together over a meal, can create even more stress for families facing food insecurity.”

All food donations can be dropped off at various locations throughout Acadiana, including Second Harvest’s warehouse at 215 East Pinhook Road, Lafayette, LA, 70501, Monday-Friday between 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM.

Donation drop-off locations include:

Champagne’s | 701 Veterans Dr, Carencro, LA 70520

Delta Media Corporation | 3501 NW Evangeline Thruway, Carencro, LA 70520

KATC | 1103 Eraste Landry Rd, Lafayette, LA 70506

KOK Wings & Things |405 E University Ave, Lafayette, LA 70503

Rouses Market | 601 Bertrand Dr, Lafayette, LA 70506

Rouses Market | 6136 Johnston St, Lafayette, LA 70503

Rouses Market | 900 E Admiral Doyle Dr, New Iberia, LA 70560

Rouses Market | 2900 E Milton Ave, Youngsville, LA 70592

Second Harvest will also host drive-thru food collection events at its warehouse on Pinhook Road on Friday, December 9th, and Friday, December 16th. As a token of appreciation, complimentary refreshments will be available for anyone donating.

Most-needed items include:

For extra convenience, monetary donations can also be made online at no-hunger.org/givefood [no-hunger.org].

“Monetary donations help make a greater impact and can bring more families together around the table for the Christmas holiday, “said Jonas Landry, Director of Development. “When you donate money, the Food Bank can stretch your donation to nourish even more families thanks to our bulk purchasing power and partnerships with major retailers, manufacturers, and farmers. While you can buy a few food items for $10 at the store, we can turn a $10 gift into 40 meals.”

For more information about participating, contact Ana Moresi, Food Sourcing Specialist, at 337-207-7590 or amoresi@secondharvest.org or visit www.no-hunger.org/givefood.

To learn more about how to join the fight against hunger, visit no-hunger.org for information about volunteering, and other ways to get involved.

