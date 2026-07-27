Second arrest made in St. Antoine Street homicide

LAFAYETTE, La. — A second arrest has been made in connection with a June homicide in the 600 block of N. St. Antoine Street, which left one person dead and another injured.

On Monday, deputies with the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office assisted the United States Marshals Service in the execution of an arrest warrant issued by the Lafayette Police Department for Terral Harris, 28, of Lafayette, at a residence in the 100 block of Rue DeGravelle Road.

As deputies with the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office and members of the United States Marshals Service attempted to execute the arrest warrant, a perimeter was established around the residence, according to a spokesperson for IPSO. After multiple announcements were made directing Harris to exit the home, members of the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office K-9 Unit were deployed to assist. Harris subsequently exited the residence and surrendered without incident.

Terral Harris was arrested on outstanding warrants stemming from the investigation and booked into the Iberia Parish Jail on charges of First-Degree Murder and Attempted First-Degree Murder.

On July 22, 2026, Tylier Lindon, 23, of Lafayette, was arrested in St. Landry Parish n charges of First Degree Murder, one count of Attempted First Degree Murder, one count of Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property, and one count of Illegal Discharge of a Weapon.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Update- One Victim has Died

Original release 7/2/26 @ 12:55 pm

Lafayette, LA – On July 2, 2026, one of the victim’s, identified as John Andrus (B/M/24) of Lafayette, died as a result of the shooting. The second victim is still in an area hospital in stable condition.

Detectives are still actively investigating the shooting. When more information becomes available and update will be sent out.

Update

Original release 6/30/26 @ 9:28 pm

Lafayette, LA – Update on the injuries, both victims are still in an area hospital. One is in critical condition while the other is in stable condition.

Detectives are still actively investigating the shooting. When more information becomes available and update will be sent out.

Shooting on N. St. Antoine Street

Original release 6/30/26 @ 3:28 pm

Lafayette, LA – On June 30, 2026, at 2:55 pm, officers with the Lafayette Police Department were called to the 600 block of N. St. Antoine Street in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival two victims were located with gunshot wounds. Both were transported to an area hospital. Detectives are currently on scene investigating the incident.

Anyone with information related to this incident, is asked to contact The Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stopper at (337) 232-TIPS (8477). You can download the LPD App and submit your information via the submit a tip tab. You can also contact Lafayette Crime Stoppers by downloading the P3 TIPS Mobile App or by dialing **TIPS (**8477) on your mobile device. All callers remain anonymous.

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