Seasonably warm & humid weekend; Big winter chill arrives next week

TONIGHT: Mild; patchy fog late
THIS WEEKEND: Warm & humid
DISCUSSION
Welcome to the weekend, Acadiana!
Mild conditions this evening and overnight as lows only drop into the mid-upper 60s.
Patchy fog could be an issue for some late tonight through daybreak Saturday.
Otherwise, expect a mixture of sun and clouds throughout the day as highs once again push the mid-upper 80s.
An isolated light shower could be possible, but rain chances will sit no better than 10%.
Southeasterly winds will come in at around 5-10mph.
Much of the same can be expected for Sunday.
HOWEVER, A strong cold front will work in Monday.
Plenty of clouds and a few light showers will accompany the front Monday, but I would not plan on much rain.
Temperatures will begin to drop quickly Monday night into Tuesday morning.
Lows will settle into the upper 40s to lower 50s with a wind chill factor.
Temperatures will struggle to get out of the 50s at any point Tuesday setting up quite a wind-chilly and overcast Halloween.
A few light showers could linger early Tuesday but we will be dry by trick or treating time.
I would add layers to your costumes as there will be a chill in the air.
Only getting colder from there...
Low temperatures will head for the 30s/40s both Wednesday and Thursday mornings.
In fact, the first frost could be possible for northern Acadiana come Thursday morning...BRRR!
A gradual warm-up will ensue for late next week and into next weekend.
Have a great weekend, y'all!
