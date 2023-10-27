Seasonably warm & humid weekend; Big winter chill arrives next week

TONIGHT: Mild; patchy fog late

THIS WEEKEND: Warm & humid

DISCUSSION

Welcome to the weekend, Acadiana!

Mild conditions this evening and overnight as lows only drop into the mid-upper 60s.

Patchy fog could be an issue for some late tonight through daybreak Saturday.

Saturday AM Visibility forecast

Otherwise, expect a mixture of sun and clouds throughout the day as highs once again push the mid-upper 80s.

An isolated light shower could be possible, but rain chances will sit no better than 10%.

Southeasterly winds will come in at around 5-10mph.

Much of the same can be expected for Sunday.

HOWEVER, A strong cold front will work in Monday.

strong front Euro model

Plenty of clouds and a few light showers will accompany the front Monday, but I would not plan on much rain.

Temperatures will begin to drop quickly Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Lows will settle into the upper 40s to lower 50s with a wind chill factor.

Temperatures will struggle to get out of the 50s at any point Tuesday setting up quite a wind-chilly and overcast Halloween.

A few light showers could linger early Tuesday but we will be dry by trick or treating time.

Wind-chilly Halloween evening

I would add layers to your costumes as there will be a chill in the air.

Only getting colder from there...

Low temperatures will head for the 30s/40s both Wednesday and Thursday mornings.

In fact, the first frost could be possible for northern Acadiana come Thursday morning...BRRR!

A gradual warm-up will ensue for late next week and into next weekend.

Have a great weekend, y'all!

------------------------------------------------------------

