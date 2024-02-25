Seasonably warm & breezy start to the week; changes down the line

TONIGHT: Cool & quiet

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, warm & breezy

DISCUSSION

It was an absolutely beautiful weekend across Acadiana.

With southerly winds now in place, it won't be nearly as chilly tonight.

Overnight lows will settle into the mid-upper 50s.

A mixture of sunshine and clouds can be expected for Monday.

Highs will push the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Monday's high temperatures

It'll be a touch muggier as Gulf moisture continues stream in.

A southerly breeze will come in at around 8-16 mph.

Bradley Graphics

Much of the same for Tuesday as cloud cover continues to increase.

Winds will be a little breezier as well.

Our next front is scheduled to arrive by Wednesday afternoon.

Out ahead of it, highs will still push to near 80 degrees.

Not much fanfare is expected with this front, but a few light showers could be possible on Wednesday.

Overcast skies and cooler conditions will follow into Thursday—-highs limited to the lower 60s.

The pattern will then look to turn a little more unsettled (and milder) heading into the weekend with scattered rain chances back in the mix.

Have a great week!

