Seasonably warm and humid week ahead; rain chances to remain slim to none

TONIGHT: Mild; dense fog late

MONDAY: Warm and humid

DISCUSSION

Mild conditions overnight as lows only drop into the mid-60s.

Patchy dense fog will likely develop later on tonight thru daybreak Monday morning, so please be on the lookout for that if you have to be on the roadways.

Fog data Reduced visibility

Mostly cloudy otherwise to start Monday, but intervals of sunshine will break through by the afternoon.

It'll be a warm and humid day as highs push the mid-upper 80s.

High temperatures Monday afternoon

And honestly, we'll see little change all week long as a ridge of high pressure builds in and expands from the southeast.

Upper pattern Week ahead

Expect seasonably warm, humid and dry conditions day in and day out.

We'll just be waiting on our next cold front which models have getting here around Halloween or the first days of November.

Until then, feeling more like late summer in Acadiana.

Have a great week!

TROPICS

Hurricane Tammy is moving away from the Caribbean islands and will now take a path out into the open Atlantic.

Rest of the tropics remain quiet.

------------------------------------------------------------

