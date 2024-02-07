Seasonably mild next few days; rain chances return this weekend ahead of chill down heading into Mardi Gras

TONIGHT: Cool & quiet

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy & mild

Discussion

Well, it has been another nice and mild day across Acadiana.

Clouds will be on the increase overnight, and with a southerly breeze in place, temperatures will only bottom out in the 50s.

Bradley Thursday temperatures

We should see enough of a breeze to keep fog at bay.

A mostly cloudy day will be in store for Acadiana's Thursday.

Mild conditions as highs push the low-mid 70s.

Bradley Thursday temperatures

A couple light sprinkles could be possible throughout the day with rain chances at around 20%.

Extended HRRR Thursday Pm

Partly-mostly cloudy skies heading into Friday as highs climb into the mid-70s.

Once again, isolated rain chances will remain at 20%.

The pattern will then look to turn a little more unsettled heading into the weekend as rain chances become more scattered (40-60%).

I would plan to be prepared to dodge a few showers and storms for the parades, especially on Sunday.

Sunday Euro model

Temperatures will remain seasonably warm in the mid-70s all weekend long.

We could still see a little lingering moisture early Monday (Lundi Gras), but overall, we will be transitioning to a drier and cooler pattern.

Temperatures Monday afternoon will only be in the 50s.

Most of us will then head for 30s/40s Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Hopefully, you did not pack up those winter jackets and coats quite yet!.

Mardi Gras Day looks to be mostly sunny with the exception of some high clouds mixing in at times.

Highs will push the upper 50s.

Have a great one!

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel