Seasonably mild next couple of days; rain chances ramping up into Christmas Eve

TONIGHT: Cool & mostly cloudy

FRIDAY: Partly-mostly cloudy & mild

DISCUSSION

LAFAYETTE,LA— Cool overnight as lows settle into the low-mid 50s.

A mostly cloudy start will yield to intervals of sunshine at times Friday.

Mild conditions as highs push the low-mid 70s.

An isolated, stray shower could be possible at 20%.

Increasing clouds into the weekend as the subtropical jet stream becomes active.

I still think we remain relatively quiet for Saturday with highs in the lower 70s.

However, widespread showers will work in for Sunday (Christmas Eve).

Bradley Article graphics

The rain could be heavy at times.

Thankfully, no severe weather is expected, although a good soaking of at least 1-3" looks likely.

Bradley Article graphics

Bradley Article graphics

We'll be turning drier into Christmas Day itself with highs in the mid-60s.

Thereafter, a cooler pattern will take shape for the rest of next week.

Happy Holidays!

