Seasonably mild, but quiet start to February; rain likely Saturday

Bradley
Headlines
Posted at 2:50 PM, Jan 31, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-31 15:50:59-05

TONIGHT: Chilly
THURSDAY: Seasonably mild

DISCUSSION

Well, just like that, January has come to an end.

We certainly ended the month on a mild note with highs once again in the lower 70s.

Chilly conditions tonight as lows drop into the low-mid 40s.

Thursday will feature a sun and high cloud mix.

Highs will push their way into the upper 60s.

ICAST Next 48 Hour Temps Rob.png
Thursday

More sunshine is expected Friday and as a result, highs will likely climb into the lower 70s area wide.

Unfortunately, changes arrive Saturday in the form on increased rain chances.

Euro Model.png
Euro model

Timing as of now favors the second half of the day and into the evening hours.

A decent soaking of 1-2" will be possible.

7 Day - Day 4.png
Rain estimates
GFS Precip Potential Louisiana.png
Rain estimates

Clouds will linger for Sunday and Monday with some wrap around moisture as well.

Stay with katc for the latest timing in the days ahead.

