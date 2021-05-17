Scott Police looking for information on package theft suspect

The Scott Police Department is asking for help from the public in identifying a suspect wanted in connection to a Sunday night package theft.

Police say the incident occurred in the early morning hours of May 16, in the 100 block of Breckenridge Loop.

The person, caught on home surveillance, is seen approaching the front porch of the residence and taking a package that belonged to the homeowner.

The suspect is described as a white female wearing a white t-shirt, dark colored pants, and white shoes. Her hair is dark colored in a ponytail and possibly closely shaved on the sides and back.

Police say that after taking the package, it appears the woman left the area in a maroon Kia Forte on Dulles Drive.

Anyone with identifying information on the suspect is asked contact Scott Police Department at (337) 233- 3715 or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS. All calls can remain anonymous, they say.

