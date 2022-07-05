Scott man dies in July fourth crash

A Scott man has died as a result of a crash that took place on Monday, July 4, 2022.

Carencro Police said the crash took place on Gloria Switch Road, near Desoto Road at approximately 7:00 p.m.

Police said 18-year-old Robert Salsman was traveling East on Gloria Switch Road, when Salsman crossed the center lane and struck a cement culvert.

Salsman was transported to a local hospital with sever injuries where he later died.

Police said there was no evidence alcohol was a factor in the crash but a toxicology test was conducted and results are pending.

Police said the crash is under investigation.